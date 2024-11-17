Flash bombs were fired at Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, landing in the garden. No injuries or damage occurred, and the PM's family was not present during the incident, according to police reports.

Two flash bombs were fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, whch landed into the garden. Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, reported Reuters quoting police.

However, the government took strong note of it. Stating that the incident crossed "all red lines", Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted in X, "It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home."

He further urged security and judicial agencies to take the necessary steps.

“The Shin Bet and the Israel Police and all law enforcement and judicial agencies must immediately and with all the strength take the necessary steps to put an end to this serious phenomenon and bring about this situation end."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.



"The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

In October, a drone was sent towards the prime minister's residence in Caesarea, but it did not cause any damage. Meanwhile, in the north, Israeli troops have been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon since October 2023. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident on Saturday.

7 deaths, 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon resulted in the death of 7 people while 65 others were wounded over the past 24 hours.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3,452 dead and 14,664 wounded.

In the past 24 hours, 145 airstrikes and shelling attacks were recorded on various regions of Lebanon, bringing the total number of assaults since the beginning of the aggression to 13,222.