Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu likely to visit India in ‘first half of this year’1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart earlier this week, with both leaders agreeing on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit India in the first half of this year. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, with both leaders agreeing on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas. It was the first phone conversation between the two after the veteran Israeli leader was sworn in as PM for a sixth term around two weeks ago.
