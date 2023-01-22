Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit India in the first half of this year. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, with both leaders agreeing on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas. It was the first phone conversation between the two after the veteran Israeli leader was sworn in as PM for a sixth term around two weeks ago.

"Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, Netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," Modi had tweeted.

Netanyahu's earlier visit - slated to occur in 2019 - had been called off due to scheduling issues. While both sides had worked on a plan for him to visit India in 2021, this did not materialise as he was ousted from power.

"It's a new government, so a lot of things to do in the first few months. But I hope that he will be able to come here in the early part of this year, the first half," Israel's envoy told news agency ANI in an interview.

Netanyahu returned for a sixth term at the helm last month after his Likud party formed a coalition with some other parties following the elections. But the new administration has faced massive protests in recent days over reform proposals that Netanyahu says will restore balance between the branches of government. Critics however say that the move will undermine judicial independence, with tens of thousands taking to the streets in protest.

