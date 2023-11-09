Israel set to hire 1 lakh Indian workers amid war with Hamas? MEA says...
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India is working towards providing its citizens with access to global workplaces and is discussing a bilateral framework with Israel in the construction and caregiver sectors.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a clarification on Thursday amid claims that Israel was looking to hire more than 1 lakh Indian workers. The other country is currently facing a labour shortage with the work permit of more than 90,000 Palestinians cancelled amid the war with Hamas. The Israel Builders Association recently said that officials were “negotiating with India".