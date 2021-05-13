Israel steps up airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza, tries to contain violence at home
- Palestinian death toll rises to 83, while seven Israelis have been killed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Israel struck more targets in Gaza on Thursday in what officials said was a campaign against Hamas militants, as the government scrambled to contain escalating communal violence within its own borders.
Since Monday, Israel has struck 600 targets that it described as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad weaponry and infrastructure, and killed more than 30 militants, according to Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman. Of those, more than 10 were senior leaders in the group, he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!