India's former Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a gathering, dated almost forty six years ago, had stood in support of Palestine and demanded Israel to ‘vacate the land’.

The video has resurfaced amid the ongoing war between Israel, and Hamas fighters from Gaza. After Hamas fighters unleashed a multi-pronged surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, the Benjamin Netyanhu government ordered complete blockade and seize of Gaza in retaliation. Israeli defense minister instructed that electricity, food, water, and gas connections of Gaza be cut-off. In the 1977 video of Prasar Bharati that has resurfaced, late PM Vajpayee is seen saying "Israel will have to vacate the land occupied by the Arabs." Vajpayee is heard orating in Hindi, when he says 'Akramankari, akraman ke phalon ka upbhog karein ye apne sambandh mein humein sweekar nahin hain. To jo niyam hum par lagu hain, wo auro par bhi lagu hoga. Arbo ki zameen khali honi chahiye. Jo philistini , unke uchit adhikaro ki prasthapna hona chahiye. Israel ke astitva ko soviet Russia, America ne bhi sweekar kiya hain, hum bhi sweekar kar chuke hain"

Atal Bihari Vajpayee says, "It is being said that Janata Party has formed the government. It will not support the Arabs, it will support Israel. Respected Morarji Bhai has clarified the situation. To remove the misunderstanding, I would like to say that I want that we will look at each question on the basis of merits and demerits. But regarding the Middle East, the situation is clear that the Arab land on which Israel is occupying will have to be vacated .

He further said, "We do not accept that the aggressor should enjoy the fruits of the invasion. So, the rules that apply to us will also apply to others. The land of Arabs should be vacated.

Late Prime Minister Vajpayee also advocated for peace in the land that has been violence stricken for decades. "A solution to the Middle East will have to be found which will eliminate aggression and become the basis of permanent peace." he said.

The video has surfaced online amid bifucated ideologies where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a later Prime Minister from Vajpayee's party has spoken in support of lives lost in Israel. The world has been torn in support of ISrael and Gaza where the heinous attacks from both sides have killed over 1300 people.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!