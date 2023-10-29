Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, PM Modi said both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Also read: PM Netanyahu says ‘do or die’ as Israel-Gaza war enters ‘long and difficult’ second stage "Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the spokesman for the Egyptian President said in a Facebook post that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President al-Sisi exchanged views on the latest developments in the "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip" and the danger of a further escalation of the conflict.

The spokesperson added that during the call, al-Sisi stressed Egypt's continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire.

Also read: Israel-Gaza war enters 23rd day! Israeli military intensifies attacks on Hamas, PM says ‘do or die’

Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 34 trucks transported much-needed supplies, including food, water, medications, and medical equipment from Egypt to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

India has also sent humanitarian aid for Palestinians. The aid sent by India arrived in Egypt on Sunday last week. The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

Meanwhile, India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Along with India, countries abstaining from the resolution included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

