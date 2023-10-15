Israel-Hamas war: Under 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel has landed at Delhi airport.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar had posted on social media platorm X (formerly Twitter) that fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday. He said that this was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India. "#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel had arrived in the national capital.