Israel-Hamas war: Under 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel has landed at Delhi airport.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar had posted on social media platorm X (formerly Twitter) that fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday. He said that this was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India. "#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel had arrived in the national capital.

Also Read: Diplomatic tensions rise as Iran warns Israel amid Gaza conflict; Top updates India launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following brazen attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli towns. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. MEA had also set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

The second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals had reached on from Tel Aviv in Israel, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning, whereas the first flight carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi on Friday.

