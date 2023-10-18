Israel-Hamas war: Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel. Indian and Nepali citizens thank Indian government for bringing them back from Israel

Israel-Palestine War Operation Ajay: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the fifth flight under Operation Ajay has landed in Delhi carrying 286 Indian including and 18 Nepal citizens.

Upon their arrival, the citizens were received by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, L Murugan.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "Wherever Indians are stranded, our priority is to bring them back. We have successfully conducted Operation Ganga and Operation Kaveri now under Operation Ajay we are bringing people back from Israel. This is the fifth flight, and we have already brought 1180 people back home. We are the first country to start the evacuation, and we are also bringing people belonging to our neighbour (Nepal) countries.…"

One of the passenger named Vishal expressing gratitude to PM Modi government and said “I am coming from Haifa, Israel. We had to follow the safety protocols given by the university. The Indian government has helped us a lot, we are thankful to the embassy..."

Another Indian national, Ramesh said, "We have just returned from Israel. The facilities provided by the Indian Embassy were very good. We got a lot of help from the Indian Embassy in Israel..."

Along with Indian nationals, there were some Nepal citizens as well. Ambika, a Nepali citizen thanked the Indian government for bringing them back. While speaking to ANI, she said, "The situation in Israel is dangerous. We were scared, there were explosions. I want to thank the Indian Govt for bringing us back. Several Nepali citizens still stranded in Israel..."

The Ambassador of Nepal to India also thanked India for bringing back Nepali citizens. He said, "We would like to thank the Indian Govt for bringing Nepali citizens back from Tel Aviv to Delhi. They have arrived here safely. Flights are also being sent from Nepal to evacuate Nepali citizens. There are around 4,500 Nepalis in Israel, out of which 400 have been evacuated. Nepal Govt is working to bring them back..."

Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. The fourth flight from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' carrying 274 Indian passengers landed in the national capital on Sunday.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that if required, more flights will be operated on the basis of the upcoming situation, noting that five flights have already arrived in the last few days.

"As of now, 5 flights have come and if required we will operate more flights on the basis of the situation that emerges," Muraleedharan said.

"During the last, almost 4-5 days, we have flown aircraft from Israel to India," he added.Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the Indian embassy issued an advisory and requested the Indian citizens living in Israel to be cautious and to register their names in the Indian embassy.

"Conflict erupted in Israel, the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory, requesting the Indian citizens there to be cautious and also to register their names in the Indian Embassy...," he emphasised.

The MEA has also set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

(With inputs from ANI)

