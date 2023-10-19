Israel-Hamas war: Congress condemns hospital bombing in Gaza, calls for accountability
Indian National Congress supports Palestinian rights and calls for cease-fire in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza, raising fears for safety of Palestinians. Congress condemns Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, calls for accountability
Israel-Hamas war news: As leaders of the West flurry to Israel in a bid to avoid an escalation of the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters, Indian National Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a statement condemning the air strike that killed 500 people who were taking shelter in a hospital in Gaza.
“The Indian National Congress reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. " the statement added.
“Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza. It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured." the statement further read.
Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.
In the nearly two weeks since a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel, the Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in response. Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north and head to what it called “safe zones" in the south, strikes continued across the territory overnight and Palestinian militants continued firing rockets into Israel.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!