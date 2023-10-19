Israel-Hamas war news: As leaders of the West flurry to Israel in a bid to avoid an escalation of the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters, Indian National Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a statement condemning the air strike that killed 500 people who were taking shelter in a hospital in Gaza.

According to the statement, Congress had earlier issued a statement condemning the Hamas fighters' attack on Israel on 7 October. In the later issued statement Congress condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that has killed almost 3000 people. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge issues a statement, "The indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable. On October 8th 2023, the Indian National Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel. Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel's military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it".

“The Indian National Congress reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. " the statement added.

“Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza. It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured." the statement further read.

Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

In the nearly two weeks since a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel, the Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in response. Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north and head to what it called “safe zones" in the south, strikes continued across the territory overnight and Palestinian militants continued firing rockets into Israel.

