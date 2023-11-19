In a rally held in Kerala to express solidarity with Palestine amid the conflict in West Asia, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan made controversial remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ANI reported.

Unnithan said he backed a course of action against the PM, stating that he "should be shot and killed without a trial," drawing reference to the Nuremberg trials for Nazis after World War II.

"You can ask what should be done to those who break all agreements under the Geneva Convention. After the Second World War, there was something called the Nuremberg trials for bringing those (Nazis) guilty of war crimes to justice. The Nuremberg model to shoot those accused of war crimes dead without trial. It is high time that the Nuremberg model was applied here (against the Israeli PM). Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is standing before the world as a war criminal. It's high time that Netanyahu was shot and killed without a trial because of the atrocities that his forces are committing on Palestinians," the Congress MP added.

He was speaking at a rally organised by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jamaath. Unnithan represents Kasargod in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader condemned Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes and calling for swift punishment and his suggestion of the application of the "Nuremberg model" in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been viewed as controversial.

Earlier, Khaled Mashal, the former chief of Hamas, virtually addressed a similar event in Kerala, causing a stir within the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has issued an official statement condemning Israeli operations in Gaza, urging immediate intervention by the Centre to facilitate a ceasefire.

Current status in Gaza

A United Nations team said Sunday that 291 patients were left at Gaza's largest hospital after Israeli troops had others evacuate. Those left included 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds, and others with spinal injuries who were unable to move.

The team was able to tour Shifa Hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients, and medical staff left the sprawling compound Saturday morning, said the World Health Organization, which led the mission.

“Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation," the agency said, describing Shifa as a death zone. It said more teams will attempt to reach Shifa in the coming days to try to evacuate the patients to southern Gaza, where hospitals are also overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden dismissed increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza and asserted that it won't bring about peace but a time to rebuild their stockpile of weapons and fighters, he wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.

"As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace. To Hamas's members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters, and restart the killing by attacking innocents again," The Post read.

