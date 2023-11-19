Israel-Hamas War: Congress MP calls for Nuremberg style 'death without trial' for PM Netanyahu for ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said he supported a course of action against Isreal's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he ‘should be shot and killed without a trial for war crimes’, drawing reference to the Nuremberg trials for Nazis after World War II.
In a rally held in Kerala to express solidarity with Palestine amid the conflict in West Asia, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan made controversial remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ANI reported.
