As war rages between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has invoked the most powerful tool for the first time in five decades, which prompted new efforts among Security Council members to act. Meanwhile, Israel has widened its air and ground offensive in southern Gaza which has worsened the territory's dire humanitarian conditions, with the fighting preventing the distribution of food, water, and medicine outside a sliver of southern Gaza. The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll in the territory has surpassed 16,200, with more than 42,000 wounded. Around 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ 7 October attack.