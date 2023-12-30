Twelve weeks after Hamas militants stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, fierce Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing have continued in Gaza. Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes at least once and many are on the move again as Israeli forces have further advance into the main southern city. Gaza health authorities said around 21,507- about 1% of Gaza's population has been killed in Israeli strikes. Thousands more bodies are feared to be buried in the ruins of obliterated neighbourhoods.

Israel-Hamas war 10 updates:

United Nations reiterated calls for Israel to immediately halt its bombardment to allow aid to get in.

France raises alarm on New Year’s Eve with ‘very high’ terror threat: Report

South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

UNICEF said that it delivered at least 600,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza on Friday to protect children from diseases.

UN convoy attacked by Israeli forces while entering Gaza strip

Palestinians are streaming into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre.

More than 20,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War Day 84: Hamas says, not interested in ‘temporary cessation …'

Israeli authorities say four Israelis were wounded after a Palestinian rammed his car into them in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October.

The international aid group Mercy Corps is warning about famine and disease affecting Palestinians in Gaza as Israel and Hamas continue their war.

As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel's northern border with Lebanon

Israeli strikes late Thursday and early Friday hit the Damascus airport and Syrian military sites.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the sale to Israel of 155 mm artillery shells and related equipment without congressional review, the Pentagon said. The sale comes as Israel intensifies its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!