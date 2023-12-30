Twelve weeks after Hamas militants stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, fierce Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing have continued in Gaza. Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes at least once and many are on the move again as Israeli forces have further advance into the main southern city. Gaza health authorities said around 21,507- about 1% of Gaza's population has been killed in Israeli strikes. Thousands more bodies are feared to be buried in the ruins of obliterated neighbourhoods.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}