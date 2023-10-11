Israel-Hamas War: Amid intense fighting between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas terrorists, India is set to get its citizens out of the conflict zone with the Union Ministry of External Affairs launching ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return of Indian citizens from Israel. Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar informed about the same through his X (formerly Twitter) account and said special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place.

Catch Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates here “Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," S Jaishankar said in the post.

India's Embassy in Israel responded to S Jaishankar's post and said they have emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. “The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the Indian embassy in Israel said.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

More than 18,000 Indians in Israel

‘Operation Ajay’ comes as around 18,000 Indians are currently in Israel many of whom are in the conflict zones. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv was getting continued requests from Indians including tourists, who wanted an exit from the country after Hamas-backed terrorists barged into Israeli territory and started their onslaught against civilians.

Also Read: British Airways suspends flights to Tel Aviv due to security concerns in Israel

The majority of Indians in Israel are engaged in the roles of caregivers while the country also has Indian students, IT professionals, etc. The Indian Embassy asked the Indian citizens to stay vigilant and in contact with their office.

Death toll climbs to 3,600

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war is climbing sharply and as per recent reports, more than 3,600 people have lost their lives in the conflict. Israel on Wednesday formed an emergency unity government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The new government includes a war cabinet which includes former defence minister Benny Gantz.

The developments come as Israel continues to pound Gaza with airstrikes and ordered fresh deployment around the Palestinian enclave.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!