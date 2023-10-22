Israel-Hamas War: India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine

India has sent humanitarian aid to war-torn Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying around 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine on Sunday departed for Ei-Arish airport in Egypt.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “🇮🇳 sends Humanitarian aid to the people of 🇵🇸! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt." “The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items," the official said.

The war has continued to intensify between Israel and Hamas, killing thousands of civilians. The Israeli military on Sunday claimed that it killed "terror operatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

Dozens of people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Many leaders and senior officials from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa converged on Cairo, searching for ways to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from becoming a wider conflict. UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded Saturday for a “humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Israel said it will step up air strikes over Gaza in preparation for the “next stage" of its military operation.

As many as 100,000 people marched through central London to demand a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas and in support of the Palestinian cause. It was likely the largest of a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations held around the world that coincided with a summit meeting in Cairo to try to bring an end to the violence.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it fired guided missiles at an Israeli site and launched missiles at other targets near the border with Lebanon following the death of one of its members.

