Israel-Hamas War: Internet, mobile networks down in Gaza Strip; 2nd incident in a week
BREAKING NEWS

Israel-Hamas War: Internet, mobile networks down in Gaza Strip; 2nd incident in a week

Internet and phone networks were down in Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Palestinian telecommunications agency.

Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the besieged territory in less than a week.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 12:09 PM IST
