While the conflict's immediate consequences are confined to Palestine and Israel, it soon may have a ripple effect impacting the entire Middle East. In fact, the Israel-Hamas war could also derail the prospect of a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a crucial linchpin in the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) framework, according to the GTRI report.

Although Saudi Arabia and Israel have historically maintained no formal diplomatic ties, recent years have witnessed signs of opposition, with negotiations underway for normalisation, GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Putin backs Israel's self-defence, calls for 'independent' Palestinian state

"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may disrupt the project's timelines and outcomes, marking a pivotal juncture in the development of this ambitious economic corridor. While the war's direct impact remains regional, the geopolitical consequences reverberate far beyond, with potential consequences for the proposed corridor," he added.

What is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

Last month, during the G20 Summit, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War: Thousands of Palestinians flee from Northern Gaza after Israeli evacuation order. In Pics

It will include a rail line, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing transhipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East and Europe.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War: US banks and tech firms announce aid to Israel, offer support for victims

The project's key goal is to enhance transportation and communication links between Europe and Asia, and it is often viewed as the response to China's Belt and Road Initiative

However, the GRTI report said that the disruption in the Middle East, a vital link in this corridor, may lead to delays and complications in the project's execution.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!