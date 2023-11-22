Israel-Hamas war shouldn't be allowed to escalate to regional conflict: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas must not escalate into a wider regional war, highlighting his concern over the ongoing disturbances in West Asia that pose a risk to regional stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his address at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit, Modi urged global leaders to unite in addressing widespread challenges, underscoring the universal unacceptability of terrorism and the tragedy of civilian casualties.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, which erupted in early October, has not only caused loss of life and destruction of property but has also led to economic repercussions, including fluctuations in oil prices and commodity shortages.

A report from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has cautioned that the current conflict risks extending across the Middle East, potentially jeopardizing a nascent peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such an eventuality could impact the India-Middle-East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMEEC) initiative, which aims to enhance links between these regions through rail and sea routes.

The G20 Summit's central focus on development and global challenges comes in the backdrop of the Delhi Declaration, which emphasized climate change, the conflict in Ukraine, reforms in multilateral development banks, cryptocurrency, and the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

At the summit today, Modi highlighted the difficulties faced by the Global South—regions that struggle with poverty, inequality, and environmental challenges—and called for urgent reform in global economic and governance structures to better address these issues.

"It is important that the global economy and governance structure sees reforms to make them bigger, better, (more) effective, representative and future-ready," Modi said.

The prime minister also announced the creation of an India-led global DPI repository and the establishment of a social impact fund to support the deployment of DPIs in countries of the Global South, with an initial Indian contribution of $25 million.

In his speech, Modi raised concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the threats posed by deep fakes to national security. He mentioned that a global AI summit organized by India would address these challenges and opportunities next month, advocating for AI that is beneficial and safe for society.

Looking ahead to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, PM Modi noted that it must act on sustainable development goals set during the G20 Summit, including new initiatives like green credits, green hydrogen, and the enhancement of climate finance.

Progress since the G20 Summit includes commitments to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency globally by 2030, objectives that are anticipated to feature prominently at the forthcoming COP28.

