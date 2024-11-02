Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

Israeli airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon killed at least 52 and injured 72, with intensified attacks on Hezbollah despite international calls for a ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties in Lebanon and Gaza, raising humanitarian concerns as Israel faces a two-front war.

Published2 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST
A man carries a Hezbollah flag as he walks on the rubble of his destroyed apartment following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon,
A man carries a Hezbollah flag as he walks on the rubble of his destroyed apartment following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon,(AP)

Rescuers searched for survivors on Friday after Israeli airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon killed at least 52 people and injured 72, according to the country’s Health Ministry. This recent wave of bombings targeted villages that had largely avoided the worst impacts of Israel’s ongoing military campaign against the militant group Hezbollah.

 

Israeli warplanes also struck the southern suburb of Dahiyeh in Beirut, destroying numerous buildings; however, most residents had evacuated prior to the attacks, resulting in no reported casualties in that area. Despite increasing international pressure for a cease-fire from the United States and others, Israeli strikes against Hezbollah have intensified, extending beyond Lebanon’s border regions. This escalation comes amid Israel’s protracted conflict with Hamas in northern Gaza.

 

Since hostilities erupted between Israel and Hezbollah last year, Lebanon has experienced significant loss, with at least 2,900 fatalities and over 13,150 injuries reported, excluding the toll from Friday’s attacks. Health authorities indicate that about a quarter of the deceased are women and children. In Gaza, Israeli military operations have resulted in more than 43,000 deaths, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. This conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants launched an attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, and abducting 250 others.

In the wake of the strikes, Lebanon’s Prime Minister accused Israel of rejecting ceasefire proposals. Meanwhile, a Hamas official stated that the group had turned down an offer for a short-term truce. The situation in northern Gaza has been described as “apocalyptic” by United Nations officials, raising urgent concerns about the safety of the local population. As Israel engages in a two-front conflict against Hezbollah and Hamas, the humanitarian crisis deepens.

 

Israel has been fighting a two-front war since late September, against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war by attacking Israel on October 7 last year.

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs before dawn after Israel issued evacuation warnings.

( With inputs from AP, AFP)

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMiddle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

