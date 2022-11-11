Israeli illustrator David Polonsky to visit India to strengthen cultural ties.

Israel’s one of the most important and prolific illustrator, David Polonsky, will be visiting India for celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations.
David‘s illustrations are full of colour and movement created for comics, journalism and children’s books. Polonsky’s work ranges from illustrations for newspapers, magazines, and children’s books, to stage and cinema design.
His projects include the design of the animated documentary Waltz with Bashir and an adaptation of Anne Frank’s Diary of a Young Girl to a graphic novel that has been translated into more than 25 languages. He has won numerous awards, including two Israeli Film Academy Awards and an Andersen Award for children’s books illustration.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said, “David Polonsky is one of the top illustrators in Israel and his works are known all over the world. His visual language is delightful, deep and unique. We are very happy that he is visiting India. We hope this will further boost Israel – India culture ties."
The award-winning illustrator will be attending the Tata Literature Live, The Mumbai LitFest from 11th to 13th November 2022. David will deliver a session on the creative process of adapting the famous diary “ANNE FRANK" to comics and conducting a workshop on “DRAWING FROM MEMORY- Illustrations of the everyday".
The Embassy of Israel in India has collaborated with Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata, an institute that provides professional education and technical expertise in the art and technique of film-making and television production, to host David on 14 November 2022.
“This is the first visit of Polonsky to India. He represents the long chain of creative artists from Israel, who find India as a source of inspiration. He will conduct a workshop at SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute), with whom we have deep ties and I hope that this collaboration will continue and deepen," Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Israel in India.
The Embassy has also collaborated with Meta Arts, a culture production company based in Kolkata, to host David Polonsky on 15th November 2022. Polonsky will conduct a workshop with students of the Comics Studies programme at Jadavpur University.
This will be followed by an Artists Adda on the history of illustrations in Bengal and Israel at Harrington Street Arts Centre. Writers, illustrators, literature entrepreneurs, academics and culture commentators would be invited for a conversation with David. The adda will have sharing of experiences, facts and anecdotes related to graphic novels, comics, longform illustration and their impact in the contemporary Bengali and Israeli society.
