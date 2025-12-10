Israeli PM Netanyahu dials PM Modi to reaffirm commitment, India reiterates support for swift Gaza Peace Plan rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the continued momentum in the India-Israel strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

In a press release, the Prime Minister's Office said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu today. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.”

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.”

The two leaders have also agreed to remain in touch.

PM Narendra Modi had earlier welcomed the Israel-Hamas agreement plan on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.