'Full confidence in India’s security under Modi': Israeli PM Netanyahu's office says working on new date for visit

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday said that the Israeli Prime Minister has ‘full confidence’ in India's security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and teams are already coordinating a new visit date.

According to reports, Netanyahu was to visit India in December. However, the visit has been postponed. The reason for postponing the visit is not yet know.

“Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date,” said the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a post on X.

A fortnight ago, after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi in which 13 people died, Netanyahu expressed solidarity, saying terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls.

“To our dear friend @narendramodi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” Netanyahu posted on social media in both Hindi and English,” said the Israeli PM.

Describing India and Israel as ancient civilisations that “stand on eternal truths,” the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that “terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls."

“The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” he asserted.

In October, Modi had dialled Netanyahu to congratulate him on the progress made under the “Gaza peace plan”.

"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," said Modi on X.

Last week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Israel where he met with Netanyahu and other key leaders.

India and Israel also inked terms of reference (ToR) to formally launch negotiations for the agreement.

"We have signed the ToRs today. Now we will soon finalise the dates for starting the negotiations for that," Goyal told reporters here. Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel. He will meet leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.