Israeli team leaves for India to participate in joint Covid-19 testing programme
A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing.

Israeli team leaves for India to participate in joint Covid-19 testing programme

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST ANI

  • Testing of the first phase was already done in Israel and the last stage will now be carried out in India for the testing kit, according to a statement by the embassy
  • On July 24, the Israeli embassy in India said that Tel Aviv has decided to send India this week a team of scientists working to develop a rapid testing kit for coronavirus

Tel Aviv: A delegation of Israel's ministries of foreign affairs and health have left for India to test the four coronavirus diagnosis solutions with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"Our delegation with the MFA and Ministry of Health took off from Israel and is making its way to India! Once there, the delegation will test four promising corona diagnosis solutions together with our Indian partners and counterparts," Israel's Defence Ministry tweeted on Sunday (local time).

On July 24, the Israeli embassy in India said that Tel Aviv has decided to send India this week a team of scientists working to develop a rapid testing kit for coronavirus.

The Israeli team will work in AIIMS in Delhi. Testing of the first phase was already done in Israel and the last stage will now be carried out in India for the testing kit which can give results within a minute, according to a statement by the embassy.

It also said Israel's ministries of foreign affairs, defence and health will lead an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Israel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

