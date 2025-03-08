Two women – a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and 29-year-old homestay operator, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. According to the news agency PTI, the Israeli tourist and three other male tourists were staying at a homestay.

Police said the incident took place when, after dinner, the 29-year-old woman operator of the homestay was sitting by the canal with the four tourists, enjoying music and stargazing.

Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra, police said.

Police said that in her complaint, the homestay operator alleged that while they were stargazing and playing music near Sanapur Lake, three men on a motorcycle approached them, asking where they could get petrol.

When she informed them that there were no petrol pumps nearby, the accused demanded ₹100.

When she and the tourists refused to give them money, the accused—who spoke Kannada and Telugu—started abusing them.

The accused then allegedly raped her and the Israeli tourist and pushed the three male tourists into the canal, a senior police officer said.

“Of the male tourists, two sustained injuries, while the one from Odisha has been reported missing,” police said. Two of the male tourists who managed to escape were identified as Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra. The third tourist, identified as Bibash from Odisha, remains missing, the Hindustan Times reported.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under sections related to extortion, robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, gangrape, and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The two women are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

"We have registered the case and identified the suspects. Six teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to nab them," police said. ADB