Israel-Iran Conflict: DG, Israeli Defence Ministry speaks with Indian Def Secretary on phone regarding current situation

Israel-Iran Conflict: India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call from the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, on June 18, regarding an update on the current Israel-Iran situation, officials said.

The telephonic interaction comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call today from Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence regarding an update on current situation," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

On June 13, under its Operation Rising Lion, Israel conducted strikes at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in the Middle East. The conflict, now in its sixth day, also saw Iran's retaliation against Israeli military action.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US calls for surrender in the face of more Israeli strikes on Wednesday. Khamenei, instead, warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause ‘irreparable damage to them.’

Khamenei's second public appearance This was Khamenei's second public appearance since the Israeli strikes. Khamenei spoke a day after US President Donald Trump demanded in a social media post that Iran surrender without conditions and warned Khamenei that the US knows where he is but has no plans to kill him, ‘at least not for now.’

Trump had initially distanced himself from Israel’s surprise attack aimed at Iran’s nuclear program, but in recent days he has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something ‘much bigger’ than a ceasefire.

The US has also sent more military aircraft and warships to the region, the news agency AP reported.

India has said that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi had urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.