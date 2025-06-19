Israel-Iran Conflict: 'Ensuring smooth journey home,' CM Omar after evacuated students flag ‘poor’ condition of buses

Israel-Iran Conflict: A group of students evacuated under Operation Sindhu from war-torn Iran raised issues about the buses provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government for their onward journey to Kashmir from Delhi.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded by saying that the issue has been looked into and that he has directed the officials to ensure that proper deluxe buses are arranged for the students.

“The buses that have been provided are in such bad condition that even animals will not travel in them. We can't go in such buses, and our safety could have been compromised. We are here (in Delhi) and for that we are thankful to the central government as they have evacuated us smoothly, we faced no problem till here, but we are having a problem here now,” a student was heard telling news agency ANI.

The about 800 km road distance from Delhi to Kashmir via Jammu typically takes 18 to 22 hours, depending on traffic, weather, and road conditions.

94 students from Jammu and Kashmir The first flight carrying about 110 students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on June 19. Of these 94 students are from Jammu and Kashmir

These students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on June 17 under ‘Operation Sindhu’ amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

From Delhi these students from Jammu and Kashmir would be transported to Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir State Tourism Corporation (JKSRTC) buses. But the students said that the condition of the buses was bad

The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J&K, the CM office informed in a post on X. The CM office said the government is making transport arrangements to ensure their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours.

“The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with coordinating with the JKRTC to ensure proper deluxe buses are arranged,” it said.

The evacuated students travelled from northern Iran by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian missions in Iran and Armenia. After reaching the Armenian capital, the students soon departed Yerevan on a special flight at 2:45 pm on June 18. They arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu, the MEA said.

The deadly conflict between Iran and Israel entered its sixth day on June 18, with both sides widening their attacks.

Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 639 people and wounded 1,329 others, a human rights group was quoted as saying by the news agency AP.

