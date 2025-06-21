Israel-Iran conflict: Flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran lands in New Delhi, 827 evacuated so far

Israel-Iran Conflict: A flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran landed in New Delhi on Saturday as the Centre continued to evacuate its nationals under Operation Sindhu, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

The flight, coming from Mashhad city of Iran, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:30 pm on Saturday, he said.

With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated.