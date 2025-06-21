Israel-Iran conflict: Flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran lands in New Delhi, 827 evacuated so far

The flight, coming from Mashhad city of Iran, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:30 pm on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Israel-Iran Conflict: A flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran landed in New Delhi on Saturday as the Centre continued to evacuate its nationals under Operation Sindhu, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

