Israel-Iran conflict: Flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran lands in New Delhi, 827 evacuated so far

Israel-Iran Conflict: A flight carrying 310 Indians from Iran landed in New Delhi on Saturday as the Centre continued to evacuate its nationals under Operation Sindhu, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.
The flight, coming from Mashhad city of Iran, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:30 pm on Saturday, he said.
With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!