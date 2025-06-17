Israel-Iran Conflict: ‘Iran principal source of instability in Middle East,’ say G7 leaders; call for ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Iran Conflict: The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have described Iran as the ‘principal source of regional instability and terror’ as conflict rages in the Middle East.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been top of the agenda at the leaders’ summit, being held in Canada. In a statement agreed at the summit, leaders of the world’s major economies, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said they ‘affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself’.

The statement, agreed before US President Donald Trump left the conference early on Monday evening, also includes a call for a “ceasefire in Gaza”.

“We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East," it said.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of the world’s advanced economies - France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

“In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” the statement said, adding that the leaders affirmed the importance of the protection of civilians.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the statement said, adding, “We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

On 16 June, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on X that President Trump would be leaving the summit early, following a dinner with heads of state.

Iran said at least 224 people had been killed in the country since strikes began on Friday, while Israeli officials said 24 people had been killed and more than 500 injured. The back-and-forth between Israel and Iran has raised concerns about all-out war between the rival nations.

Modi in Canada Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 landed in Calgary, Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis. This is PM Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade and will see his discussions with world leaders focused on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation.

The summit is being keenly watched as it is being held against the backdrop of escalating Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Apart from Modi, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will be among the guests at the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.