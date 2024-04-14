The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said that it is ‘closely monitoring’ the evolving situation, adding that maintaining security and stability in the region is ‘vital’.

The Ministry of External Affairs has in a statement on April 14 expressed concern regarding the situation between Israel and Iran in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Track LIVE Updates here

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," the statement said as per ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

Indian authorities are also in touch with Tehran after it was learned that the cargo ship seized by Iran on April 13, had 17 Indians onboard. The captured MSC Aries is linked to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

Iranian state media said the ship — identified as the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries — had now been "directed towards the territorial waters" of Tehran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crew comprised Indian, Pakistani, Russian, Estonian, and Filipino nationals. Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partially controlled by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, operates the Portuguese-flagged vessel, according to Iranian newswire IRNA.

India is also in talks with UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron to discuss the emerging situation in West Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Iran Tensions Mount Iran launched a drone strike on April 13 targeting Israel, blaming the latter for an attack on its embassy in Damascus, Syria. This event marks the first direct military assault in the ongoing tensions between the two nations, sparking concerns of a wider regional conflict.

United States President Joe Biden convened with his national security team at the White House to receive updates on Iran's attacks against Israel, amidst escalating tensions, he informed in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

On April 12, Biden, speaking to reporters, anticipated Iran's attack on Israel, cautioning that it could happen "sooner rather than later". He underscored the US' commitment to defend Israel, stating, "We are dedicated to Israel's defence. We will support and assist Israel, and Iran will not prevail." When questioned about his message to Iran, Biden reiterated, “Don't".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!