Amid the Israel and Palestine war, the Ministry of External Affairs on 12 October advocated the resumption of direct negotiations for a peaceful resolution between the two states.

Releasing a statement, MEA said, "Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel."

Meanwhile, with the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the MEA to monitor the situation. It also gave the details of the control room with telephone numbers.

Here are the contact details of the control room for information and assistance: 1800118797 (Toll-free)

+91-11 23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+919968291988

situationroom@mea.gov.in

Apart from this, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed via per contact details given below:

+972-35226748

+972-543278392

cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Further, the Representative Office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per the contact details given below:

+970-592916418 (also WhatsApp)

rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Among other things, reports by the Economic Times revealed that there is a possibility that global technology companies operating in Israel could potentially relocate their business operations to India or other regions like the Middle East or Eastern Europe.

It is to be known that Israel is host to more than 500 global companies, including prominent names such as Microsoft, Intel, and Google. Additionally, Indian enterprises like Wipro and TCS have a presence in the country. Collectively, these companies provide employment opportunities for a substantial workforce of at least 100,000 individuals.

