Israel’s Ecoppia producing robotic solar cleaning tech in India

NEW DELHI: : In a first of its kind trilateral venture, an Israel-based company, Ecoppia, is producing an innovative robotic solar cleaning technology in India for a landmark project in the United Arab Emirates.

Ecoppia, an Israeli firm that specialises in robotic solar cleaning solutions has its manufacturing base in India, a statement from the Israeli embassy said on Thursday. It has over 2,700MW of global projects and is a key element of “the multilateral collaboration with the UAE-Israel-India Trilateral," the statement said.

The Israeli company signed its first deal in the UAE with the support of the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC), the statement said. Reuven Rivlin, the president of Israel, Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, Pavan Kapoor, India’s Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, the UAE’s Ambassador to India, Sanjeev Singla, India’s India to Israel are all founding patrons of IFIICC.

“The announcement comes as the Abraham Accords peace agreement signed between Israel and UAE have certainly paved the way for friendships and business partnerships across the region. India being a friend of both the UAE and Israel is clearly the preferred partner to leverage the global potential of the UAE, Israel and India Trilateral," the statement from the Israeli embassy said.

At a recently held IFIICC event in Dubai, diplomats of UAE, Israel and India estimated that the business potential of cooperative ventures among the three countries could be $ 110 billion by 2030.

Ecoppia’s innovative fully autonomous, water-free robots will allow this dusty and arid region to achieve optimal productivity while saving precious water resources.

“This confluence of Israeli cutting edge technology, manufactured in India, and imported from India to UAE for the benefit of its citizens, have so much potential, and this is only the beginning of it," Israeli Ambassador to India, Malka said.

Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE said that “global goals of sustainable development can only be achieved through international cooperation."

“This requires players to come together to share knowhow and efficient manufacturing techniques. The project by Ecoppia, involving collaboration between Israel and India and the UAE, exemplifies how such efforts can bear fruit in this direction," Kapoor said.

Ecoppia’s CEO Jean Scemama said his company was “delighted to become the first-of-its-kind success story for the Israel-UAE-India trilateral partnership by bringing our innovative world leading technology in solar cleaning robotic solution, from Israel, manufactured in India for a landmark project in UAE through a multilateral collaboration."

“This is indeed a significant milestone for Ecoppia in a market segment which is estimated at $4-5 billion annually," he added.

