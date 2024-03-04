ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day
ISRO chief S Somanath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch, underwent surgery and chemotherapy after confirmation from doctors.
ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch. The aerospace engineer recalled facing some health issues in mid-2023 as the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched. Months later, as India undertook its first solar mission, he came to know about a growth in his stomach that required surgery and chemotherapy.