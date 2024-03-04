Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day

ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day

Livemint

ISRO chief S Somanath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch, underwent surgery and chemotherapy after confirmation from doctors.

ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day

ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch. The aerospace engineer recalled facing some health issues in mid-2023 as the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched. Months later, as India undertook its first solar mission, he came to know about a growth in his stomach that required surgery and chemotherapy.

“I conducted a scan in the morning of the day Aditya-L1 was launched. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred. After the launch, I went to Chennai and underwent a scan. I was able to confirm that there was a problem. Then I underwent the rest of the tests," he told Tarmak Media House during a recent interview.

The confirmation came within a couple of days with doctors advising Somanath to undergo surgery. He recalled enduring the operation and chemotherapy in the months after the Aditya-L1 launch.

More to come…

