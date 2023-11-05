Isro chief Somanath withdraws publication of autobiography ‘Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal’ amid controversy
Isro chief Somanath said he had decided to withdraw the publication of his autobiography ‘Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal’ due to some misinterpretation. At no point, he said that Dr Sivan tried to prevent him from becoming the chairman
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath Saturday said he had decided to withdraw the publication of his autobiography ‘Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal" following a report in the Malayala Manorama suggesting that his immediate predecessor K. Sivan may have hindered key promotions that he (Somanath) thought were due, reported The Hindu.