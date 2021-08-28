OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ISRO conducts first hot test for Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed that it has successfully conducted the first hot test of System Demonstration Model of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System, as reported by news agency ANI.

The test was conducted at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu today. 

