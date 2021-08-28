ISRO conducts first hot test for Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

ISRO conducts first hot test for Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System1 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- The test was conducted at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu today.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed that it has successfully conducted the first hot test of System Demonstration Model of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System, as reported by news agency ANI.
