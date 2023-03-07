The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) conducted the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh on March 1 and 3, 2023, according to the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, ISRO said that the first test simulated the clustered deployment of two pilot parachutes, one was subjected to a minimum angle with respect to flow conditions while the second was subjected to a maximum angle with respect to flow.

“These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently," the statement read.

It further stated that the second test simulated the clustered deployment of two ACS parachutes under maximum dynamic pressure conditions, as per ANI reports.

"The test also simulated clustered deployment at a 90-degree angle of attack conditions for the crew module. The ACS parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission to separate the apex cover mounted on the Crew Module. Both pilot and ACS parachutes were deployed using a pyrotechnic mortar device," the Indian space agency said.

“The Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra," the statement added.

ISRO arm plans to launch 10 commercial SSLV by 2026

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, plans to ramp up the number of missions it handles each year using its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director of NSIL, said the state-run company has built three SSLV rockets so far, and the success of the first rocket earlier this year has led it to approach commercial clients for satellite launch contracts.

The SSLV is the first lightweight homegrown rocket to have successfully reached the low earth orbit (LEO) of around 700 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. A light rocket has a capacity of about 500kg in terms of payload, or the satellites that it can carry to space. Larger rockets such as Isro’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) typically have up to 2,000kg payload capacity.

(With ANI inputs)