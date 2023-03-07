ISRO conducts tests of Gaganyaan Pilot, Apex Cover Separation parachutes1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:34 AM IST
ISRO said that the Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) conducted the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh on March 1 and 3, 2023, according to the news agency ANI.
