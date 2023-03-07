ISRO conducts tests of Gaganyaan Pilot, Apex Cover Separation parachutes

ISRO arm plans to launch 10 commercial SSLV by 2026

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, plans to ramp up the number of missions it handles each year using its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director of NSIL, said the state-run company has built three SSLV rockets so far, and the success of the first rocket earlier this year has led it to approach commercial clients for satellite launch contracts.