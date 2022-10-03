ISRO confirms Mangalyaan mission over, Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable

Despite being designed for a life-span of six months as a technology demonstrator, the MOM lived for about eight years in the Martian orbit with a gamut of significant scientific results on Mars as well as on the Solar corona.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on 3 October confirmed that the Mars Orbiter craft has lost communication with ground station, it's non-recoverable and with this the Mangalyaan mission has attained end-of-life.
Giving an update on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), ISRO was celebrating the completion of its eight years in the Martian orbit and commemorate MOM.
Despite being designed for a life-span of six months as a technology demonstrator, the MOM lived for about eight years in the Martian orbit with a gamut of significant scientific results on Mars as well as on the Solar corona.
Though it has lost communication with the ground station, due to a long eclipse in April 2022, ISRO said. ISRO deliberated that the propellant must have been exhausted, and therefore, the "desired altitude pointing" could not be achieved for sustained power generation.
"It was declared that the spacecraft is non-recoverable, and attained its end-of-life", an ISRO statement said, adding, "The mission will be ever-regarded as a remarkable technological and scientific feat in the history of planetary exploration."
Launched on November 5, 2013, MOM completed 300 days of interplanetary journey and was inserted to the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014.
"Equipped with a five scientific payloads onboard, during these eight years, the mission has gifted significant scientific understanding on the Martian surface features, morphology, as well as the Martian atmosphere and exosphere," ISRO said.
