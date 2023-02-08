Isro confirms second SSLV launch for Feb 10
- The second launch comes after the first attempt to launch India’s central space agency’s first ‘small’ rocket launcher ended in partial failure on August 9, with the SSLV rocket failing to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits
NEW DELHI : The second demonstrator launch mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) has been confirmed for February 10. The second launch comes after the first attempt to launch India’s central space agency’s first ‘small’ rocket launcher ended in partial failure on August 9, with the SSLV rocket failing to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits.
