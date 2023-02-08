Isro confirms second SSLV launch for Feb 10

India, on this note, is looking to capture a larger share of global space launch and commercial services revenue, over the 2% market share that it holds today. A large part of this impetus is expected from the private sector, too — union minister Jitendra Singh said in Parliament earlier today that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) has received 136 applications from non-government entities (NGEs), showcasing the growth of the private space sector following its privatization two years ago.