Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is developing a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) with private participation that will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

The union government has sanctioned ₹169 crore for the development of SSLV project.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.

The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages and the first developmental flight of SSLV is targeted during the first quarter of 2022.

He said, the government funds that have been sanctioned has will be used for the development project including the development and qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights.

Singh said that the hardware and structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors and fixtures will be realized through private industry.

The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites.

