ISRO eyes Dec 2024 launch window for Venus mission, plan underway

Among the many experiments planned on Venus are the investigation of the surface processes and shallow sub-surface stratigraphy, along with the active volcanic hotspots and lava flows.
The national space agency of India, ISRO is prepping to study the the hottest planet in the solar system. On Wednesday, ISRO said Venus mission has been conceived. Among many activities, the agency also plans to unravel the mysteries about the the sulfuric acid clouds enveloping the planet.
In a day-long meeting of Venusian science, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said the Venus mission has been conceived, a project report has been made and money has been identified and urged scientists to focus on high impact outcomes, as reported by PTI.
While addressing the meeting, Somnath said, "Building and putting a mission on Venus is possible for India in a very short space of time, as the capability today exists with India."
As per the Chairman, ISRO is expecting the December 2024 window for launch with orbital maneuvers planned for the following year when earth and Venus would be so aligned that the spacecraft could be put in the neighboring planet's orbit using a minimum amount of propellant.
Notably, the next similar window would be available in 2031.
However, Somnath cautioned about repeating experiments conducted by previous missions to Venus but focuses on unique high impact outcomes as were achieved by the Chandrayaan-I and the Mars Orbiter Mission.
He further said in the meeting that the "goal is to review that unique additional knowledge observation can be done and see that we are not repeating what all has already been done. Repeating some of them is not a crime but if we bring uniqueness, it will have an impact globally."
Among the many experiments planned on Venus are the investigation of the surface processes and shallow sub-surface stratigraphy, along with the active volcanic hotspots and lava flows. Further, to study the structure, composition, and dynamics of the atmosphere and investigate solar wind interaction with Venusian Ionosphere.
Also, ISRO targets to explore a key instrument on the spacecraft - that is the high-resolution synthetic aperture radar to examine the Venusian surface, which is covered by dense clouds that make it impossible to view the planet's surface.
Meanwhile, T Maria Antonita, Space Science Programme Officer, ISRO during her presentation stated that the mission will also bring an instrument to Venus to examine the planet's atmosphere in infrared, ultraviolet, and submillimeter wavelengths, as per the agency report.
