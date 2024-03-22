ISRO launches for third Pushpak mission: A giant leap towards affordable space access
This mission is a part of ISRO's ongoing efforts to develop essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle, aimed at enabling low-cost access to space.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted its third mission involving the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), named "Pushpak" after the legendary spaceship from the Ramayan. The launch is scheduled to take place around 7 am from the Chalakere Runway.