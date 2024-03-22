The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted its third mission involving the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), named "Pushpak" after the legendary spaceship from the Ramayan. The launch is scheduled to take place around 7 am from the Chalakere Runway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“RLV-LEX-02 Experiment: 🇮🇳ISRO nails it again!🎯 Pushpak (RLV-TD), the winged vehicle, landed autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position," ISRO tweeted on its official handle on X.

This mission is a part of ISRO's ongoing efforts to develop essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle, aimed at enabling low-cost access to space. The Pushpak RLV will be carried to an altitude of approximately 4.5 km by an Indian Air Force helicopter and released after achieving predetermined conditions, as reported by All India Radio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S Somanath, the ISRO Chairperson, highlighted the significance of this mission, stating, "The Pushpak launch vehicle is India's bold attempt to make access to space more affordable." He further explained that the RLV represents India's futuristic approach, where the most expensive component, the upper stage, which houses crucial electronics, is made reusable by safely returning it to Earth. This technology could potentially enable refueling of in-orbit satellites or retrieving satellites for refurbishment, contributing to minimizing space debris.

According to reports, the Pushpak RLV is designed as an all-rocket, fully reusable single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) vehicle, incorporating advanced elements from previous demonstrators like the X-33, X-34, and the upgraded DC-XA. The vehicle features a fuselage, a nose cap, double delta wings, twin vertical tails, and active control surfaces called Elevons and Rudder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO had successfully conducted previous RLV missions in 2016 and April of the previous year. During a recent visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Somanath about the RLV mission, which is estimated to have cost around ₹100 crore.

