ISRO gears up to launch satellites built by private players onboard PSLV-C51

"Definitely, PSLV-C51 (mission) is going to be a first of its kind in the country. It is going to initiate a new era of space reforms in India and I am sure that these private people will take this activity further and provide services for the entire country," he said. The move to allow private players in space exploration follows the Union Cabinet decision in June this year allowing participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary missions. Sivan had then said allowing the private sector in carrying out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services was a 'major reform'.