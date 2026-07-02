ISRO headquarters receives hoax bomb threat via email, security forces launch search operation

A bomb threat email sent to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Thursday prompted a large-scale security operation before authorities confirmed it was a hoax, police said.

Soon after the threat was received, police teams, accompanied by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad, were deployed to the ISRO premises to conduct an immediate search, officials said.

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As a precaution, all employees in the building were safely evacuated, and security personnel conducted a comprehensive inspection of the entire facility.

Following an extensive search, authorities found no suspicious objects or explosives on the premises. A senior police officer later confirmed that the bomb threat was false.

Police said the Sanjaynagar Police Station has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify the sender.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Ghaziabad man held for hoax bomb threat emails sent to ISRO, NIA Meanwhile, Delhi Police has apprehended a 36-year-old man from Ghaziabad for allegedly sending a series of hoax bomb threat emails targeting several key government organisations, including the NIA, ISRO, DRDO and an Air India flight, officials said on Thursday.

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According to police, the accused has been undergoing treatment for a mental illness since 2008.

The emails, sent on 29 June, claimed that bombs had been planted at multiple high-security locations, including the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), officials said.

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A separate threat email was also sent regarding an Air India flight scheduled to operate from New Delhi to New York, prompting immediate security checks and triggering alerts across multiple security agencies.

Police said all the organisations concerned were promptly informed, and standard operating procedures were implemented. After thorough inspections, all the bomb threats were found to be false.

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Following the incident, investigators launched an inquiry and began tracing the digital footprint left behind by the emails.

As part of the technical investigation, police examined two email accounts believed to have been used to send the threats. A detailed analysis of the email trail eventually led investigators to a mobile phone number linked to the accounts, officials said.

Using technical surveillance, the police tracked the suspect to Sanyog Nagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on 30 June. Officers arrived at the location and questioned the accused, Nishant Tyagi, at his residence.

According to investigators, Tyagi completed his schooling through the open education system and enrolled in a bachelor's degree programme in 2010, but did not finish the course.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that he had allegedly been receiving treatment for a mental illness since 2008 at various healthcare institutions. Family members also confirmed his long medical history, officials said.

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Police said no explosives, weapons or any suspicious materials were recovered during the inquiry.

The investigation is continuing to determine the motive behind the emails and the circumstances in which they were sent. Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.

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