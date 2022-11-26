ISRO launches earth observation satellite from Sriharikota

The Oceansat-3 was placed in the polar orbit at a height of about 740 kilometres above sea level. While at 1100 kilograms, it is only slightly heavier than Oceansat-1. For the first time in this series it houses three ocean observing sensors viz Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), and Ku-Band scatterometer (SCAT-3). There is also an ARGOS payload. All these sensors have their own importance for India’s blue economy aspirations.

