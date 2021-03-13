OPEN APP
ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560 to study attitudinal variations

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched the sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics.

The rocket was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted the official account of ISRO.

According to ISRO, sounding rockets are one or two-stage solid propellant rockets used for probing the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

"They also serve as easily affordable platforms to test or prove prototypes of new components or subsystems intended for use in launch vehicles and satellites...ISRO started launching indigenously made sounding rockets from 1965 and experience gained was of immense value in the mastering of solid propellant technology," said ISRO.

Earth observation satellite

The space agency had a few days ago announced that plans to launch on 28 March an earth observation satellite that will provide it near real-time images of its borders and also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters.

GISAT-1 is slated to be lifted into space by a GSLV-F10 rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport.

"We are looking to launch this Geo imaging satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions", an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO told news agency PTI.

The rocket will place the spacecraft in a geosynchronous orbit. It will be subsequently positioned in geostationary orbit, about 36,000 kms above earth's equator, using its onboard propulsion system.

ISRO's first mission of 2021

ISRO had in February launched the primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) from SDSC.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.


